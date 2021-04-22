Libya: Reopening of Benghazi consulate imminent - Di Maio

COVID: 16,232 new cases, 360 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, in calo curva contagi (+1141) e indice positività invariato (8,8%): altri 25 decessi
ROME
22 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 22 - The reopening of the Italian consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi is "imminent", Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said after meeting his Libyan counterpart Najla el Mangoush in Rome Thursday. The decision, he said, aimed to strengthen Italy's institutional presence in the north African country and confirms Italy's commitment to safeguard Libya's territorial integrity. Italy also intends to open an honoray consulate at Sebha in the Fezzan region, Di Maio added, recalling that the embassy in Tripoli stayed open throughout the war. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su