Thanks Biden, we can win challenge with US - Draghi

ROME
22 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 22 - Premier Mario Draghi said at the climate summit on Earth Day Thursday "above all I want to thank President Biden" and his was a "total change" in climate policy, adding that "we have confidence that together we can win this challenge". Biden is set to double the US's emissions target and say millions of jobs can be created by fighting the climate crisis, according to a US official. (ANSA).
