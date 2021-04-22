Italy to get over 15 mn vaccine doses in May - Figliuolo

ROME, APR 22 - COViD-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo said Thursday that Italy's efforts to ramp up its vaccination campaign are set for a big boost with the arrival of over 15 million doses next month. "Over two and a half million doses will arrive at the national level between April 27 and 29," Figliuolo said during a visit to a vaccination centre in the southern city of Matera. "Then between April 30 and May 4-5 we'll have almost 2.6 million doses. "And I'm very, very positive about May because the estimates give me over 15 million. "The campaign is proceeding in a regular way". So far over 16.2 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been done in Italy and over 4.7 million people are totally vaccinated. (ANSA).