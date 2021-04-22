Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021 | 17:09

MILAN
Soccer: Ibrahimovic set to renew with Milan

ROME
Italy to get over 15 mn vaccine doses in May - Figliuolo

ROME
Thanks Biden, we can win challenge with US - Draghi

ROME
Govt allocates 50mn for Alitalia to pay salaries

ROME
Accomplice of Nice terror attack caught near Caserta

PISA
8 minors probed for child porn and instigation to race hate

VERONA
5 professional footballers accused of raping student

ANCONA
Doc probed for injecting liquid instead of COVID vaccine

BRUSSELS
COVID: No Italian region in dark red on new ECDC map

FLORENCE
Relics stolen from Siena in 1989 recovered

BRUSSELS
COVID: ECDC sees Italy deaths falling

Biancorossi
Bari, strada sempre più in salita: anche il terzo posto è un miraggio

PotenzaL'emergenza
Potenza, dal 26 aprile 75% studenti superiori in presenza

BariIl caso
Gita scolastica virtuale? Polemiche per l'iniziativa barese

GdM MultimediaCultura
Trani, viaggio virtuale nel Polo museale diocesano

FoggiaTragedia sfiorata
Rignano Garganico, nigeriano con coltello e spranga di ferro aggredisce equipe medica

LecceCovid
Appello dal Salento: «No al coprifuoco dalle 22»

MateraLotta al virus
Coronavirus, Figliuolo in visita al punto vaccinale di Matera: «A maggio 15mln di dosi in arrivo in Italia»

TarantoLa protesta
Mittal, sit-in per operaio licenziato per un post: presenti anche i registi Tognazzi e Izzo

BrindisiCovid
Brindisi, contagi in calo: «Merito della zona rossa»

Scuola e Covid in Puglia: oltre 1.100 contagi tra alunni dal 6 al 17 aprile

Covid in Puglia, Emiliano: «probabile da lunedì in zona arancione»

Covid in Puglia, in calo curva contagi (+1141) e indice positività invariato (828%): altri 25 decessi

Vaccini, in Puglia gli «007» di Figliuolo: «Utilizzate troppe dosi» Furbetti, ecco perché la Regione è allo 0,7%

Dl Riaperture, confermato il coprifuoco alle 22: ecco le novità sugli spostamenti

ROME

Govt allocates 50mn for Alitalia to pay salaries

Aid included in new decree on COVID measures says sources

ROME, APR 22 - Premier Mario Draghi's government has okayed an advance of 50 million euros to Alitalia as part of aid for revenues lost in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions in order to enable the troubled airline to pay workers' salaries for April, sources said on Thursday. The loss-making former flag-carrier has been in extraordinary administration for years and the pandemic has made its plight even worse. The government wants to restructure the airline, via the launch of new State-controlled company, ITA. According to the plan, ITA would get State cash to buy many of Alitalia's assets and it would hire around 11,000 of its workers. But the negations between Rome and Brussels on how to allow the move to proceed while complying with EU law are proving tough. The European Commission has asked ITA to show there will be "discontinuity", reportedly asking for the Alitalia name to be dropped and many of the carrier's slots at Milan's Linate airport to be released. The 50-million-euro advance is part of an estimated 350 million set aside to Alialia to help cover 2020 losses, 195 million of which have already been paid out. It was given the green light in an article in the decree approved by cabinet on Wednesday setting out the system of COVID-19 restrictions that will be in force from next week, the source said. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
