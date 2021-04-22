Doc probed for injecting liquid instead of COVID vaccine

ANCONA, APR 22 - A family doctor at Falconara Marittima near Ancona has been placed under investigation for allegedly injecting harmless physiological liquid into at least 30 unknowing patients instead of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The probe was opened after three patients complained after not getting a clear vaccination certificate from the doctor. The doctor's motives are as yet unknown. He is accused of fraud and lesions inflicted by a public official. His clinic has been sequestered. (ANSA).