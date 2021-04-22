COVID: No Italian region in dark red on new ECDC map

Accomplice of Nice terror attack caught near Caserta
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, in calo curva contagi (+1141) e indice positività invariato (8,8%): altri 25 decessi
Riaperture, resta coprifuoco alle 22. Novità su spostamenti e green pass. Superiori in presenza al 70%. Riaprono ristoranti a pranzo e cena
BRUSSELS
22 Aprile 2021
BRUSSELS, APR 22 - No Italian region is dark red on the new COVID-19 contagion map from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Molise, which is orange, is the best-off region. In the rest of Europe, the situation is worsening in France and remains critical in Sweden, Poland and Hungary. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su