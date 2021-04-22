Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021 | 15:22

ROME
Accomplice of Nice terror attack caught near Caserta

PISA
8 minors probed for child porn and instigation to race hate

VERONA
5 professional footballers accused of raping student

ANCONA
Doc probed for injecting liquid instead of COVID vaccine

BRUSSELS
COVID: No Italian region in dark red on new ECDC map

FLORENCE
Relics stolen from Siena in 1989 recovered

BRUSSELS
COVID: ECDC sees Italy deaths falling

AOSTA
Aosta woman killer 'betrayed by phone'

PALERMO
3 arrested for beating mentally disabled in Palermo centre

ROME
Italy starts gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions

VATICAN CITY
Heal ties with Creation says pope on Earth Day

Bari, strada sempre più in salita: anche il terzo posto è un miraggio

LecceCovid
Appello dal Salento: «No al coprifuoco dalle 22»

PotenzaSicurezza
Potenza, Tempa Rossa: presentato lo studio di affidabilità degli impianti

MateraLotta al virus
Coronavirus, Figliuolo in visita al punto vaccinale di Matera

BariCovid
A Mola un servizio gratuito di ascolto psicologico

TarantoLa protesta
Mittal, sit-in per operaio licenziato per un post: presenti anche i registi Tognazzi e Izzo

BrindisiCovid
Brindisi, contagi in calo: «Merito della zona rossa»

BatDopo le condanne
Giustizia truccata a Trani, si riparte: «Soldi alla sorella dell'ex pm»

FoggiaIl caso
Bus perde due ruote mentre viaggia a Foggia, l'Ataf: «È un sabotaggio»

Scuola e Covid in Puglia: oltre 1.100 contagi tra alunni dal 6 al 17 aprile

Covid in Puglia, Emiliano: «probabile da lunedì in zona arancione»

Covid in Puglia, in calo curva contagi (+1141) e indice positività invariato (828%): altri 25 decessi

Dl Riaperture, confermato il coprifuoco alle 22: ecco le novità sugli spostamenti

Vaccini, in Puglia gli «007» di Figliuolo: «Utilizzate troppe dosi» Furbetti, ecco perché la Regione è allo 0,7%

FLORENCE

Relics stolen from Siena in 1989 recovered

Priceless San Galgano Reliquary found with other sacred art

FLORENCE, APR 22 - A priceless set of medieval relics stolen from a seminary on the outskirts of Siena in 1989 has been recovered, Italian art cops said Thursday. The San Galgano Reliquary was made in 1200 out of gold, silver and enamel. It was stolen along with another 10 works of sacred art of an inestimable value. All the works, property of the dioceses of Siena, Colle di Val d'Elsa, and Montalcino, have now been recovered by Italy's crack Carabinieri cultural heritage protection unit, the NTPC. The recovery will be presented at a press conference Monday with the archbishop of Siena, Cardinal Augusto Paolo Lojudice, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, NTPC Commander, General Roberto Ricciardi, Vatican Museums Director Barbara Jatta, and Gianluigi Marmora, head of the NTPC's Palermo division. The theft of the relics and other items, in July 1989, was carried out on commission, sources said at the time. Saint Galgano (1148 - 3 December 1181) was a Catholic saint from Tuscany born in Chiusdino, in the modern province of Siena. photo: Franceschini (ANSA).

