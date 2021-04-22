Aosta woman killer 'betrayed by phone'

Accomplice of Nice terror attack caught near Caserta
22 Aprile 2021
AOSTA, APR 22 - A man who allegedly killed an Aosta woman at the weekend was betrayed by his phone, police said Thursday. Gabriel Falloni, 36, from Sorso near Sassari but working as a building labourer in Val d'Aosta, had records of conversations with the victim, 32-year-old Romanian-born Raluca Serban, on his phone when he was taken in for questioning Sunday night, police said. Serban was found dead with a deep knife wound to the throat on Sunday morning. Police say the case may have been a robbery gone wrong. Initial reports that Serban was a sex worker have not been confirmed. Falloni had previously been arrested for sex abuse, judicial sources said. (ANSA).
