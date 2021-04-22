COVID: ECDC sees Italy deaths falling

BRUSSELS, APR 22 - The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) says that COVID-19 cases and deaths will fall in Italy over the coming weeks. The number of cases should fall from the 103,366 registered in the week of April 11-17 to 78,220 in the week of May 9-15, according to a new online calculating tool. Over the same time span, the number of weekly deaths should fall from 2,753 to 1,835, the ECDC said. (ANSA).