Heal ties with Creation says pope on Earth Day

VATICAN CITY
22 Aprile 2021
VATICAN CITY, APR 22 - Pope Francis tweeted on Earth Day Wednesday: "We have broken the bonds of our relationship with the Creator, with our fellow human beings, and with the rest of creation. We need to heal the damaged relationships that are essential to supporting us and the entire fabric of life. #EarthDay" Francis is expected to join the media marathon devoted to the planet later on Thursday. (ANSA).
