'Igor the Russian' convicted of three murders in Spain

ROME, APR 22 - A Spanish court on Thursday convicted a Serbian killer nicknamed 'Igor the Russian' to three murders committed in the Spanish region of Aragon in December 2017. The man, Norbert Feher, was convicted to life in jail in Italy in 2019 for the murders of barman Davide Fabbri and volunteer environmental guard Valerio Verri on April 1 and 8 2017 in the provinces of Bologna and Ferrara. Feher was captured in Spain on December 15 2017 after a shoot-out in which three people, including two members of Spain's Guardia Civil police, were killed. Feher, who was born in Serbia in 1981, had used 18 different identities in eight States. He said he arrived in Spain in September 2017. Spain has said he will not be extradited to Italy until he has answered for the crimes he committed in Spain. (ANSA).