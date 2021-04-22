Recovery Plan 221.5 bn, 57 for green, 42 digital - draft

ROME, APR 22 - Italy's post-COVID Recovery Plan, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), will amount to 221.5 billion euros overall including 191.5 from the EU's Recovery Fund and 30 billion from a complementary fund, according to a draft the government is set to examine Friday, sources said Thursday. The plan will have six missions, the draft said: digitization, innovation, competitiveness and culture for 42.5 billion; the green revolution and the ecological transition for 57 billion; infrastructures for sustainable mobility for 25.3 billion; education and research for 31.9 billion; inclusion and cohesion for 19.1 billion; and health for 15.6 billion (plus other funds bringing the health total up to 19.72 billion), the draft said. The draft says the plan will be accompanied by structural reforms of the Italian justice system, the civil service and public tender law. Other reforms envisaged include new rules for the production of renewables and an intervention on railways contracts. The economy minister will monitor the implementation of the plan by the various ministries and local bodies involved, the draft says. Premier Mario Draghi has said the plan will be presented to the European Commission on an April 30 deadline, after he has illustrated it to parliament on April 26-27. Italy is getting the biggest chunk of the EU's 750 billion euro Recovery Fund. The money will come in grants and low-interest loans. It will be spent over six years. (ANSA).