Soccer: Inter stretch lead despite being held

ROME, APR 22 - Inter stretched their lead at the top of the table to 10 points and edged closer to winning the Serie A title despite being held 1-1 at Spezia on Wednesday. Antonio Conte's side have 76 points with six games to go, while second-placed AC Milan have 66 after being beaten 2-1 at the San Siro by Sassuolo. Juventus, the third Italian team involved in the forlorn bid to form a European Super League, was the only one to win, coming from behind to beat Parma 3-1 in Turin. Juve are third with 65 points although Atalanta can jump back over the reigning champions and leapfrog Milan too if they win at seventh-placed AS Roma later on Thursday. (ANSA).