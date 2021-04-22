Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021 | 13:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy starts gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions

VATICAN CITY
Heal ties with Creation says pope on Earth Day

ROME
Mafia infiltration of tourism sector worth 2.2 bn

ROME
Recovery Plan 221.5 bn, 57 for green, 42 digital - draft

ROME
'Igor the Russian' convicted of three murders in Spain

ROME
Vinyl record sales overtake CDs in Italy after 30 years

ROME
Probe into Genoa-bridge disaster wrapped up

ROME
Soccer: Inter stretch lead despite being held

ROME
COVID curfew causes first big row within Draghi govt

BRUSSELS
Democracy driving force for economies of EU border regions

ROME
Lazio buys big chunk of Circeo promontory

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, strada sempre più in salita: anche il terzo posto è un miraggio

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaNel Potentino
Forenza sotto choc: aggrediti e feriti in casa parroco e una maestra. Solidarietà di Bardi

BrindisiCovid
Brindisi, contagi in calo: «Merito della zona rossa»

BariLa storia
«Ho perso mio padre, a lui niente monoclonali»: burocrazia fatale per un 69enne barese

BatDopo le condanne
Giustizia truccata a Trani, si riparte: «Soldi alla sorella dell'ex pm»

FoggiaIl caso
Bus perde due ruote mentre viaggia a Foggia, l'Ataf: «È un sabotaggio»

TarantoNel Tarantino
Manduria, fu licenziata al terzo mese di gravidanza: giudice la reintegra

Materale ricerche
Matera, scomparsa 56enne: si è allontana da casa senza più rientrare

LecceTv
San Cesario di Lecce, primo ciak con Sergio Rubini per una nuova fiction

i più letti

Scuola e Covid in Puglia: oltre 1.100 contagi tra alunni dal 6 al 17 aprile

Covid in Puglia, Emiliano: «probabile da lunedì in zona arancione»

Covid in Puglia, in calo curva contagi (+1141) e indice positività invariato (828%): altri 25 decessi

Dl Riaperture, confermato il coprifuoco alle 22: ecco le novità sugli spostamenti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime

ROME

Milan lose 2-1 at home to Sassuolo, Juve beat Parma

Soccer: Inter stretch lead despite being held

ROME, APR 22 - Inter stretched their lead at the top of the table to 10 points and edged closer to winning the Serie A title despite being held 1-1 at Spezia on Wednesday. Antonio Conte's side have 76 points with six games to go, while second-placed AC Milan have 66 after being beaten 2-1 at the San Siro by Sassuolo. Juventus, the third Italian team involved in the forlorn bid to form a European Super League, was the only one to win, coming from behind to beat Parma 3-1 in Turin. Juve are third with 65 points although Atalanta can jump back over the reigning champions and leapfrog Milan too if they win at seventh-placed AS Roma later on Thursday. (ANSA).

