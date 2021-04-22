Probe into Genoa-bridge disaster wrapped up

ROME, APR 22 - Genoa prosecutors have concluded their investigation into the collapse of the Morandi bridge on the A10 motorway in the city on August 14, 2016, a disaster that claimed 43 lives. On Thursday finance police were notifying suspects that the probe has been concluded, a step that usually comes before prosecutors request indictments. The investigation has taken nearly three years and included technical assessments of the health of the viaduct and the reasons why it collapsed. Prosecutors had placed 71 individuals, highways company ASPI and its maintenance subsidiary SPEA under investigation for alleged criminal conduct that failed to avert the disaster taking place. The main investigation also spawned several related probes into alleged wrongdoing by the ASPI's former management, which allegedly ordered that corners be cut on maintenance in order to maximize dividends for shareholders. Former ASPI CEO Giovanni Castellucci, his former number two Paolo Berti and former number three Michele Donferri Mitelli are under investigation in all of these probes. (ANSA).