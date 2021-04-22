Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021 | 11:28

ROME
COVID curfew causes first big row within Draghi govt

 
Democracy driving force for economies of EU border regions

ROME
Lazio buys big chunk of Circeo promontory

 
COVID: 13,844 new cases, 364 more victims

TURIN
Riina's brother gets house arrest

 
First robot that thinks out loud built in Italy

BERGAMO

ROME
No discount for acid attacks says high court

 
Probe into sham Suarez Italian exam concluded

ROME
Inter and AC Milan abandon the Super League

 
Rome mayoral staff put Nimes amphitheatre on Ryder Cup video

Bari, strada sempre più in salita: anche il terzo posto è un miraggio

Bari, dopo un mese di latitanza arrestato pregiudicato vicino al clan Strisciuglio

Giallo a Foggia, un cadavere è stato trovato in pieno centro: le indagini

Matera, scomparsa 56enne: si è allontana da casa senza più rientrare

Nuove zone rosse in Basilicata, l'ordinanza di Bardi per 3 comuni

Presidio militare nella Bat dopo l'omicidio

San Cesario di Lecce, primo ciak con Sergio Rubini per una nuova fiction

Mittal Taranto, azienda aderisce a vaccinazioni anti Covid in luogo di lavoro

Fasano, bimba aggredita dal cane di famiglia

Scuola e Covid in Puglia: oltre 1.100 contagi tra alunni dal 6 al 17 aprile

Covid in Puglia, Emiliano: «probabile da lunedì in zona arancione»

Covid in Puglia, in calo curva contagi (+1141) e indice positività invariato (828%): altri 25 decessi

Dl Riaperture, confermato il coprifuoco alle 22: ecco le novità sugli spostamenti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime

ROME

League abstains in cabinet vote on new decree

ROME, APR 22 - The issue of whether to put back Italy's night-time curfew to prevent COVID-19 contagion from 10pm to 11pm has caused the first major row within Premier Mario Draghi's broad coalition government. Matteo Salvini's League, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and the centrist Italia Viva party were in favour of letting people be out of home one more hour, with the government set to start gradually easing the coronavirus restrictions next week and restaurants being allowed to serve people at outdoor tables in the evening. But Draghi kept a firm line that the curfew should continue to kick in at 10pm for the time being which led to the League abstaining in a vote at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday on the COVID rules that will be in force from Monday until the end of July. Salvini said the League did this to "give a voice to those people who want to work". But other parties supporting the executive, a sort of government of national unity to face the emergency caused by the pandemic, were critical. "I think this was an incomprehensible and irresponsible act at this moment in time," Labour Minister Andrea Orlando, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), told La7 television. "A few hours before you agreed with a deal, then you start having a pop at that agreement and then you abstain. "It's not a position that meets the demands of the moment". Govt sources have said the start of the curfew may be put back to 11pm in the near future if the data on the spread of the coronavirus improves sufficiently. (ANSA).

