COVID: 13,844 new cases, 364 more victims

ROME, APR 21 - There have been 13,844 new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 364 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 12,074 new cases and 390 more victims on Tuesday. Some 350,034 more tests have been down, compared to 294,045 Tuesday. The positivity rate has fallen by 0.2%, from 4.1% to 3.9%. Intensive case cases have fallen by 75, and hospital admissions by 471. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,891,063, and the death toll 117,997. The currently positive are 475,635 (-7,080 on Tuesday), the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,311,267 (+20,552), and those in domestic isolation 449,775 (-6,534). (ANSA).