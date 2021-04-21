Super League:Let's get back to football,fans won - Gasperini

BERGAMO, APR 21 - Gian Piero Gasperini, boss of former provincial minnows turned Champions League breakthrough side Atalanta, said after the demise of the Super League Wednesday "now let's get back to football, the people blocked it in the end". The controversial project involving Juve, Inter and Milan collapsed after England's top six clubs withdrew after a massive backlash from fans, soccer authorities and European governments. (ANSA).