Mercoledì 21 Aprile 2021 | 18:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Lazio buys big chunk of Circeo promontory

Lazio buys big chunk of Circeo promontory

 
ROME
COVID: 13,844 new cases, 364 more victims

COVID: 13,844 new cases, 364 more victims

 
TURIN
Riina's brother gets house arrest

Riina's brother gets house arrest

 
ROME
First robot that thinks out loud built in Italy

First robot that thinks out loud built in Italy

 
BERGAMO

Super League:Let's get back to football,fans won - Gasperini

 
ROME
No discount for acid attacks says high court

No discount for acid attacks says high court

 
ROME
Probe into sham Suarez Italian exam concluded

Probe into sham Suarez Italian exam concluded

 
ROME
Inter and AC Milan abandon the Super League

Inter and AC Milan abandon the Super League

 
ROME
Rome mayoral staff put Nimes amphitheatre on Ryder Cup video

Rome mayoral staff put Nimes amphitheatre on Ryder Cup video

 
ROME
J&J jab preferably for over-60s - ministry

J&J jab preferably for over-60s - ministry

 
BRUSSELS
Democracy driving force for economies of EU border regions

Democracy driving force for economies of EU border regions

 

Il Biancorosso

il sondaggio
Che ne pensate del ritorno di Gaetano Auteri sulla panchina del Bari?

Che ne pensate del ritorno di Gaetano Auteri sulla panchina del Bari?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceTv
San Cesario di Lecce, primo ciak con Sergio Rubini per una nuova fiction

San Cesario di Lecce, primo ciak con Sergio Rubini per una nuova fiction

 
BariL'anniversario
Bari, il programma del 25 aprile

Bari, il programma del 25 aprile

 
TarantoL'emergenza
Mittal Taranto, azienda aderisce a vaccinazioni anti Covid in luogo di lavoro

Mittal Taranto, azienda aderisce a vaccinazioni anti Covid in luogo di lavoro

 
BrindisiL'episodio
Fasano, bimba aggredita dal cane di famiglia

Fasano, bimba aggredita dal cane di famiglia: è grave

 
PotenzaCovid
Domani la visita del generale Figliuolo in Basilicata

Domani la visita del generale Figliuolo in Basilicata

 
PotenzaTragedia sfiorata
Potenza, sul raccordo per 8 chilometri contro mano: fermato dai carabinieri

Potenza, sul raccordo per 8 chilometri contro mano: fermato dai carabinieri

 
BatL'inchiesta
Andria, 16enne salentina suicida in comunità terapeutica: 4 indagati

Andria, 16enne salentina suicida in comunità terapeutica: 4 indagati

 
Foggiail provvedimento
Foggia, violentò una ragazza in Germania: arrestato 25enne senegalese

Foggia, violentò una ragazza in Germania: arrestato 25enne senegalese

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime. La proposta: «Riaperture dal 26 aprile o economia in ginocchio»

Puglia rossa da oggi fino al 30 aprile: «Serve commissario per gestione Covid»

Puglia rossa da oggi fino al 30 aprile: «Serve commissario per gestione Covid»

Covid in Puglia, Emiliano: «probabile da lunedì in zona arancione»

Covid in Puglia, Emiliano: «Probabile da lunedì in zona arancione»

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Margherita di Savoia, 26enne ucciso con un colpo di pistola al torace

Omicidio a Margherita di Savoia, 26enne ucciso con un colpo di pistola al torace

BERGAMO

Super League:Let's get back to football,fans won - Gasperini

Atalanta boss has led Bergamo side to European prominence

BERGAMO, APR 21 - Gian Piero Gasperini, boss of former provincial minnows turned Champions League breakthrough side Atalanta, said after the demise of the Super League Wednesday "now let's get back to football, the people blocked it in the end". The controversial project involving Juve, Inter and Milan collapsed after England's top six clubs withdrew after a massive backlash from fans, soccer authorities and European governments. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it