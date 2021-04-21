Riina's brother gets house arrest

TURIN, APR 21 - Gaetano Riina, the 88-year-old younger brother of late Mafia boss of bosses Salvatore Totò Riina, has been moved from jail to house arrest due to severe health problems, judicial sources said Wednesday. Riina will be moved to an undisclosed location in Sicily, they said. Totò Riina, known for a ruthless murder campaign that reached a peak in the early 1990s with the assassinations of antimafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, resulting in a public outcry and a major crackdown by the authorities, died in jail in November 2017 at the age of 87. Gaetano Riina is serving life for Mafia crimes. (ANSA).