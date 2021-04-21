Probe into sham Suarez Italian exam concluded

ROME, APR 21 - Prosecutors in Perugia have notified four suspects that they have concluded an investigation into the "sham" Italian-language exam soccer player Luis Suarez did at the city's University for Foreigners in September. This step usually comes before prosecutors request indictments. The four people are the former dean of the university, Giuliana Grego Bolli, the former director general Simone Olivieri, a teacher, Stefania Spina, and a lawyer, Maria Cesarina Turco. The examiner who did the test, done in view of a move to Juventus which subsequently fell through, plea-bargained a one-year suspended jail term for fraud in February Veteran Uruguay star Suarez went from Barca to Atletico Madrid after the Juve deal collapsed. The language exam, in which he was fed the answers, was needed for him to qualify for Italian citizenship and thus join the roster of the Turin giants without adding to their roll of overseas players, which was already full. The case has been a source of major embarrassment for the prestigious Perugia institute, as well as for Juve. Juve signed Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata instead of Suarez, joining Cristiano Ronaldo up front. (ANSA).