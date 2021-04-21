Mercoledì 21 Aprile 2021 | 17:10

No discount for acid attacks says high court

Probe into sham Suarez Italian exam concluded

Inter and AC Milan abandon the Super League

Rome mayoral staff put Nimes amphitheatre on Ryder Cup video

J&J jab preferably for over-60s - ministry

Democracy driving force for economies of EU border regions

No Super League without English clubs - Agnelli

AC Milan says out of Super League too, listened to fans

Suspects in Colleferro beating get house arrest

Everyone wants to be green without sacrifices - Cingolani

Rain till Friday then sun to return at weekend

Fasano, bimba aggredita dal cane di famiglia

Mittal Taranto, sindacato spostano all'11 maggio sciopero e sit in al Mise

Domani la visita del generale Figliuolo in Basilicata

Interramento dei binari a sud di Barilo spettacolare video dal cielo

Potenza, sul raccordo per 8 chilometri contro mano: fermato dai carabinieri

Lecce, ladro seriale in attività commerciali arrestato a Putignano

Andria, 16enne salentina suicida in comunità terapeutica: 4 indagati

Foggia, violentò una ragazza in Germania: arrestato 25enne senegalese

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime. La proposta: «Riaperture dal 26 aprile o economia in ginocchio»

Puglia rossa da oggi fino al 30 aprile: «Serve commissario per gestione Covid»

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Omicidio a Margherita di Savoia, 26enne ucciso con un colpo di pistola al torace

Covid Puglia, Emiliano scrive a Speranza: «Valutare riaperture dal 26 aprile, ma restiamo rossi»

Probe into sham Suarez Italian exam concluded

Four people face indictments, including ex university dean

ROME, APR 21 - Prosecutors in Perugia have notified four suspects that they have concluded an investigation into the "sham" Italian-language exam soccer player Luis Suarez did at the city's University for Foreigners in September. This step usually comes before prosecutors request indictments. The four people are the former dean of the university, Giuliana Grego Bolli, the former director general Simone Olivieri, a teacher, Stefania Spina, and a lawyer, Maria Cesarina Turco. The examiner who did the test, done in view of a move to Juventus which subsequently fell through, plea-bargained a one-year suspended jail term for fraud in February Veteran Uruguay star Suarez went from Barca to Atletico Madrid after the Juve deal collapsed. The language exam, in which he was fed the answers, was needed for him to qualify for Italian citizenship and thus join the roster of the Turin giants without adding to their roll of overseas players, which was already full. The case has been a source of major embarrassment for the prestigious Perugia institute, as well as for Juve. Juve signed Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata instead of Suarez, joining Cristiano Ronaldo up front. (ANSA).

