Rome mayoral staff put Nimes amphitheatre on Ryder Cup video

ROME, APR 21 - Staff of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi mistakenly put a picture of the Roman amphitheatre in Nimes, France, onto a video for the 2023 Ryder Cup, instead of the Italian capital's iconic Colosseum. The biennial gold competition between the US and Europe will be played in two years time at Rome and nearby Guidonia. The mistake stirred a lot of ironic comments on social media. (ANSA).