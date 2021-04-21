Rome mayoral staff put Nimes amphitheatre on Ryder Cup video

No discount for acid attacks says high court
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime. La proposta: «Riaperture dal 26 aprile o economia in ginocchio»
ROME
21 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 21 - Staff of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi mistakenly put a picture of the Roman amphitheatre in Nimes, France, onto a video for the 2023 Ryder Cup, instead of the Italian capital's iconic Colosseum. The biennial gold competition between the US and Europe will be played in two years time at Rome and nearby Guidonia. The mistake stirred a lot of ironic comments on social media. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su