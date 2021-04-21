Democracy driving force for economies of EU border regions

BRUSSELS, APR 21 - Pro-democracy, pro-European neighbour states help the economic development of regions on the EU's external border, according to a study by the ESPON programme, which specialises in regional policy research. The study analysed the business development opportunities in three regions of Latvia, Lithuania and Romania on the EU border with Russia, Belarus and Moldova. Having borders with democratic, pro-European states can aid the development of businesses on the external border, while the opposite situation has a strong closing effect, the report said. So "geographically specific" areas, which are peripheral, have low levels of development and population, need "particular policy attention from national governments and the European Commission to sustain socio-economic development", and have prospects that are determined by the political situation on the other side of the border to a significant degree. So "the recent election of a pro-European president in Moldova will probably help economic cooperation and cross-border economic ties," between areas on the Romanian side of the border and Moldova, cooperation that is already facilitated by a common identity, the researchers wrote. The economic-development prospects of the Latvian region of Latgale are "less well-defined but nevertheless possible". In this case, following disputed presidential elections, Belarus firms could decide to move their activities over the border to take advantage of the benefits of the EU single market. However, the lasting, sustainable development of the EU's external regions cannot depend on foreign investment, which is subject to external factors that can cause vulnerability, the researchers concluded. They said that this requires interventions that have a long-term perspective and strengthen the endogenous regional development potential. (ANSA).