J&J jab preferably for over-60s - ministry

ROME
21 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 21 - The Johnson & Johnson should "preferentially" be given to the over-60s," health ministry prevention chief Gianni Rezza said in a circular on Wednesday. The circular recommended the same conditions of use for the J&J jab as the AstraZeneca one. (ANSA).
