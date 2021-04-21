Mercoledì 21 Aprile 2021 | 15:36

ROME

J&J jab preferably for over-60s - ministry

Same conditions of use as AstraZeneca

J&J jab preferably for over-60s - ministry

ROME, APR 21 - The Johnson & Johnson should "preferentially" be given to the over-60s," health ministry prevention chief Gianni Rezza said in a circular on Wednesday. The circular recommended the same conditions of use for the J&J jab as the AstraZeneca one. (ANSA).

