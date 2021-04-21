No Super League without English clubs - Agnelli

ROME, APR 21 - Juventus President Andrea Agnelli's spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed to ANSA that his entourage has admitted to AFP that the European Super League project is dead after the six English clubs that had signed up pulled out. Agnelli was to have been Super League No.2 behind Real Madrid's Florentino Perez. Inter and AC Milan, the other two Italian teams involved along with Juve, announced Wednesday that they have withdrawn too. "FC Internazionale Milano confirm that the Club is no longer part of the Super League project," a statement said. "We are always committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion are part of our DNA since our foundation. "Our engagement with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change. "Inter believes that football, like every sector of activity, must have an interest in constantly improving its competitions, to keep on exciting fans of all ages around the world, within a framework of financial sustainability. "With this vision we look forward to carry on working together with institutions and all stakeholders for the future of the sport we all love". AC Milan on joined Juventus and Inter Milan in saying it had pulled out of the now-aborted Super League saying it had shown sensitivity to what fans had said in their opposition to the planned elite European competition. "The voices and the concerns of fans around the world have clearly been expressed about the Super League, and AC Milan must be sensitive to the voice of those who love this wonderful sport," the Rossoneri said in a statement published on their website. The club explained that it had "accepted the invitation to participate in the Super League project with the genuine intention to deliver the best possible European competition for football fans around the world and in the best interest of the club and our own fans." It said "change is not always easy, but evolution is necessary for progress, and the structures of European football have evolved and changed over the decades." The statement concluded by saying "we will continue to work hard to deliver a sustainable model for football." (ANSA).