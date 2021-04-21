AC Milan says out of Super League too, listened to fans

MILAN, APR 21 - AC Milan on Wednesday joined Juventus and Inter Milan in saying it had pulled out of the now-aborted Super League saying it had shown sensitivity to what fans had said in their opposition to the planned elite European competition. "The voices and the concerns of fans around the world have clearly been expressed about the Super League, and AC Milan must be sensitive to the voice of those who love this wonderful sport," the Rossoneri said in a statement published on their website. The club explained that it had "accepted the invitation to participate in the Super League project with the genuine intention to deliver the best possible European competition for football fans around the world and in the best interest of the club and our own fans." It said "change is not always easy, but evolution is necessary for progress, and the structures of European football have evolved and changed over the decades." The statement concluded by saying "we will continue to work hard to deliver a sustainable model for football." (ANSA).