Everyone wants to be green without sacrifices - Cingolani

ROME, APR 21 - Everyone wants to be green without making the necessary sacrifices, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani told an ANSA webinar on switching to hydrogen use Wednesday. Hydrogen and fuel cell technologies have significant potential to enable this transition to a clean, low-carbon energy system. "The problem of climate-altering emissions is clear, but the sacrifice that everyone must make is not clear," said the minister. "Everyone wants to be green, but then they don't want a wind-power stanchion in front of their homes, or they want to keep using social media which produce so many emissions. "Everyone wants renewables, but then they don't really want them. "The climate emergency requires sacrifices, and we all must put something into it". Physicist and academic Cingolani, 59, was innovation chief at aerospace giant Leonardo before being named Italy's first ecological transition minister in the Draghi government. (ANSA).

