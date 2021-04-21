Mercoledì 21 Aprile 2021 | 14:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
No Super League without English clubs - Agnelli

No Super League without English clubs - Agnelli

 
MILAN
AC Milan says out of Super League too, listened to fans

AC Milan says out of Super League too, listened to fans

 
ROME
Suspects in Colleferro beating get house arrest

Suspects in Colleferro beating get house arrest

 
ROME
Everyone wants to be green without sacrifices - Cingolani

Everyone wants to be green without sacrifices - Cingolani

 
ROME
Rain till Friday then sun to return at weekend

Rain till Friday then sun to return at weekend

 
TRAPANI
2 die in burnt-out car after crash in Sicily

2 die in burnt-out car after crash in Sicily

 
CATANZARO
No-show worker got pay for over 15 years

No-show worker got pay for over 15 years

 
ROME
Curfew to remain at 10pm says Patuanelli

Curfew to remain at 10pm says Patuanelli

 
ROME
No Super League without English clubs - Agnelli entourage

No Super League without English clubs - Agnelli entourage

 
ROME
COVID caused 49,000 excess deaths in Mar-Apr 2020 - ISTAT

COVID caused 49,000 excess deaths in Mar-Apr 2020 - ISTAT

 
ROME
Woman dies after being shot by Carabiniere husband

Woman dies after being shot by Carabiniere husband

 

Il Biancorosso

il sondaggio
Che ne pensate del ritorno di Gaetano Auteri sulla panchina del Bari?

Che ne pensate del ritorno di Gaetano Auteri sulla panchina del Bari?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceMobilità
Alta velocità fino a Lecce, lettera ai parlamentari salentini

Alta velocità fino a Lecce, lettera ai parlamentari salentini

 
BariIl cantiere
Bari, procede l'interramento della linea delle Fse a sud della città

Bari, procede l'interramento
della linea delle Fse a sud della città

 
Potenzal'operazione
Tito, prostituzione in un centro massaggio: arrestato gestore 45enne

Tito, prostituzione in un centro massaggio: arrestato gestore 45enne

 
FoggiaL'emergenza
Controlli anti assembramento nel Foggiano: multati 29 giovani

Controlli anti assembramento nel Foggiano: multati 29 giovani

 
Materacontrolli dei cc
Montalbano Jonico, nascondevano droga nelle loro abitazioni: arrestati un 31enne e un 57enne

Montalbano Jonico, nascondevano droga nelle loro abitazioni: arrestati un 31enne e un 57enne

 
BatL'agguato
Margherita di Savoia, 26enne ucciso con un colpo di pistola al torace

Omicidio a Margherita di Savoia, 26enne ucciso con un colpo di pistola al torace

 
TarantoL'11 MAGGIO
Ex Ilva a Taranto, il ministro Giorgetti convoca i sindacati

Ex Ilva a Taranto, il ministro Giorgetti convoca i sindacati

 
BrindisiIl caso
Mesagne, trovate 20 tonnellate di rifiuti su un camion abbandonato

Mesagne, trovate 20 tonnellate di rifiuti su un camion abbandonato

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime. La proposta: «Riaperture dal 26 aprile o economia in ginocchio»

Puglia rossa da oggi fino al 30 aprile: «Serve commissario per gestione Covid»

Puglia rossa da oggi fino al 30 aprile: «Serve commissario per gestione Covid»

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Margherita di Savoia, 26enne ucciso con un colpo di pistola al torace

Omicidio a Margherita di Savoia, 26enne ucciso con un colpo di pistola al torace

Covid Puglia, Emiliano scrive a Speranza: «Valutare riaperture dal 26 aprile, ma restiamo rossi»

Covid Puglia, Emiliano scrive a Speranza: «Valutare riaperture dal 26 aprile, ma restiamo rossi»

ROME

Rain till Friday then sun to return at weekend

African anti-cyclone set to usher in warmer spell from Saturday

Rain till Friday then sun to return at weekend

ROME, APR 21 - Rain will continue to affect most parts of Italy until Friday, weather forecasters at www.iLMeteo.it said Wednesday. The sun will return and temperatures will rise at the weekend, they said. This week will see the last spell of almost wintry weather and an African anti-cyclone will ensure sunnier conditions from the weekend. Heavy rain will hit the north of Italy Wednesday, particularly heavy in Piedmont, and then spread to the rest of the country by Friday, www.iLMeteo.it said. The anticyclone will bring a "radical" change in the weather around Liberation Day on Sunday April 25, the forecasters said. "Warmer air will move in and the atmosphere will stabilise at a hotter level", they said. On Saturday and Sunday it will be sunny across the whole of the country apart from residual showers in the south. Temperatures will rise from the current 9-14 degrees to 25 degrees in Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Sardinia and Sicily, up to 23 degrees in the rest of the North, and a couple of degrees lower in the rest of the country. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it