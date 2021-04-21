Rain till Friday then sun to return at weekend

ROME, APR 21 - Rain will continue to affect most parts of Italy until Friday, weather forecasters at www.iLMeteo.it said Wednesday. The sun will return and temperatures will rise at the weekend, they said. This week will see the last spell of almost wintry weather and an African anti-cyclone will ensure sunnier conditions from the weekend. Heavy rain will hit the north of Italy Wednesday, particularly heavy in Piedmont, and then spread to the rest of the country by Friday, www.iLMeteo.it said. The anticyclone will bring a "radical" change in the weather around Liberation Day on Sunday April 25, the forecasters said. "Warmer air will move in and the atmosphere will stabilise at a hotter level", they said. On Saturday and Sunday it will be sunny across the whole of the country apart from residual showers in the south. Temperatures will rise from the current 9-14 degrees to 25 degrees in Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Sardinia and Sicily, up to 23 degrees in the rest of the North, and a couple of degrees lower in the rest of the country. (ANSA).