2 die in burnt-out car after crash in Sicily

TRAPANI, APR 21 - Two people died after their car burned out after a crash on the A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorway in Sicily on Wednesday. Emergency crews rushed to the scene but only found the charred bodies in the remains of the vehicle. The accident happened at the exit from a tunnel. The car veered off for unknown reasons and hit the guardrail, catching fire. The victims, who were travelling from Palermo towards Trapani, have yet to be identified. (ANSA).