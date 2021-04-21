COVID caused 49,000 excess deaths in Mar-Apr 2020 - ISTAT

No Super League without English clubs - Agnelli
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime. La proposta: «Riaperture dal 26 aprile o economia in ginocchio»
ROME
21 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 21 - The COVID-19 epidemic helped cause some 49,000 excess deaths in March-April 2020 compared to the average of the five preceding years, ISTAT said Wednesday. Some 29,210 were directly attributable to the virus, or 60%, the statistics agency said. About 10% were caused by pneumonia and 30% by other causes, ISTAT said. COVID was the second biggest cause of deaths in the two-month period, behind cancer. It was just behind cancer and more than double heart disease, the stats agency said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su