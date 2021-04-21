No Super League without English clubs - Agnelli entourage

ROME, APR 21 - Juventus President Andrea Agnelli's spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed to ANSA that his entourage has admitted to AFP that the European Super League project is dead after the six English clubs that had signed up pulled out. Inter, who were one of the three Italian teams involved along with Juve and AC Milan, announced Wednesday that they have withdrawn too. "FC Internazionale Milano confirm that the Club is no longer part of the Super League project,." a statement said. "We are always committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion are part of our DNA since our foundation. "Our engagement with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change. "Inter believes that football, like every sector of activity, must have an interest in constantly improving its competitions, to keep on exciting fans of all ages around the world, within a framework of financial sustainability. "With this vision we look forward to carry on working together with institutions and all stakeholders for the future of the sport we all love". (ANSA).