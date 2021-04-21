Woman dies after being shot by Carabiniere husband

No-show worker got pay for over 15 years
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime. La proposta: «Riaperture dal 26 aprile o economia in ginocchio»
ROME
21 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 21 - A woman who was shot by her Carabiniere police officer husband several days ago in the town of Marino, near Rome, has died of her injuries in hospital, sources said on Wednesday. The man used the same gun he used to shoot his wife to take his own life. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su