Construction output above pre-COVID levels - ISTAT

ROME, APR 21 - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italy's construction output surpassed pre-COVID-19 levels in February. The national statistics agency said construction output increased by 1.4% in month-on-month terms. It reported that its unadjusted index for construction output was up by 2.4% with respect to February 2020, while the calendar.adjusted index rose by 3.5% in year-on-year terms. (ANSA).