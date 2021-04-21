Mercoledì 21 Aprile 2021 | 11:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Italy starts distributing J&J vaccine

COVID: Italy starts distributing J&J vaccine

 
ROME
Inter 'no longer interested' in Super League

Inter 'no longer interested' in Super League

 
ROME
COVID-19: 12,074 new cases, 390 deaths in 24 hours

COVID-19: 12,074 new cases, 390 deaths in 24 hours

 
ROME
Roma blast Super League, Milan CEO says it's good for soccer

Roma blast Super League, Milan CEO says it's good for soccer

 
ROME
Draghi has talks with UN's Guterres

Draghi has talks with UN's Guterres

 
ROME
2020 rules to be basis for seaside access this year too

2020 rules to be basis for seaside access this year too

 
ALESSANDRIA
2 care-home residents died last yr after drinking detergent

2 care-home residents died last yr after drinking detergent

 
ROME
Super League will benefit all of football - Milan CEO

Super League will benefit all of football - Milan CEO

 
ROME
Cinema: Mank, Minari to reopen Italian theatres on Monday

Cinema: Mank, Minari to reopen Italian theatres on Monday

 
ROME
Support for firms, families still needed - Bank of Italy

Support for firms, families still needed - Bank of Italy

 
ROME
Religious freedom violated in third of world countries-ACS

Religious freedom violated in third of world countries-ACS

 

Il Biancorosso

il sondaggio
Che ne pensate del ritorno di Gaetano Auteri sulla panchina del Bari?

Che ne pensate del ritorno di Gaetano Auteri sulla panchina del Bari?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baricontrolli della ps
Corato, incensurata nascondeva in casa mezzo chilogrammo tra cocaina e marijuana: arrestata 46enne

Corato, incensurata nascondeva in casa mezzo chilogrammo tra cocaina e marijuana: arrestata 46enne

 
Potenzal'annuncio
Potenza, presidente Anci Basilicata lascia l'incarico a fine aprile

Potenza, presidente Anci Basilicata lascia l'incarico a fine aprile

 
LecceIl felino
Nuovi avvistamenti della pantera nelle campagne tra Galatone e Seclì in Salento

Nuovi avvistamenti della pantera nelle campagne tra Galatone e Seclì in Salento

 
BatL'agguato
Margherita di Savoia, 26enne ucciso con un colpo di pistola al torace

Omicidio a Margherita di Savoia, 26enne ucciso con un colpo di pistola al torace

 
TarantoL'11 MAGGIO
Ex Ilva a Taranto, il ministro Giorgetti convoca i sindacati

Ex Ilva a Taranto, il ministro Giorgetti convoca i sindacati

 
BrindisiIl caso
Mesagne, trovate 20 tonnellate di rifiuti su un camion abbandonato

Mesagne, trovate 20 tonnellate di rifiuti su un camion abbandonato

 
PotenzaL'approfondimento
Greggio, il patto di sito che pesa sulla concessione

Greggio, il patto di sito che pesa sulla concessione

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
San Marco la Catola, 90enne trovata morta in casa: c'è un sospettato

San Marco la Catola, 90enne trovata morta in casa: fermato 29enne, uccisa per 200 euro

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime. La proposta: «Riaperture dal 26 aprile o economia in ginocchio»

Puglia rossa da oggi fino al 30 aprile: «Serve commissario per gestione Covid»

Puglia rossa da oggi fino al 30 aprile: «Serve commissario per gestione Covid»

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Margherita di Savoia, 26enne ucciso con un colpo di pistola al torace

Omicidio a Margherita di Savoia, 26enne ucciso con un colpo di pistola al torace

Covid Puglia, Emiliano scrive a Speranza: «Valutare riaperture dal 26 aprile, ma restiamo rossi»

Covid Puglia, Emiliano scrive a Speranza: «Valutare riaperture dal 26 aprile, ma restiamo rossi»

ROME

Inter 'no longer interested' in Super League

Breakaway tournament collapses after six English clubs withdraw

Inter 'no longer interested' in Super League

ROME, APR 21 - Inter Milan are no longer interested in taking part in the European Super League, club sources said after the project was put on hold and the six English teams involved said they were pulling out amid a massive backlash. "At the current state of things, the Super League project is no longer considered of interest to Inter," club sources told ANSA after an emergency meeting of the 12 founders of the tournament aiming to rival the UEFA Champions League, which also include AC Milan and Juventus. In a statement, the Super League itself admitted that the original project featuring 20 teams, 15 of which would be permanent members and would not need to qualify, needed to be reshaped. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it