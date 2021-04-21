Inter 'no longer interested' in Super League

ROME, APR 21 - Inter Milan are no longer interested in taking part in the European Super League, club sources said after the project was put on hold and the six English teams involved said they were pulling out amid a massive backlash. "At the current state of things, the Super League project is no longer considered of interest to Inter," club sources told ANSA after an emergency meeting of the 12 founders of the tournament aiming to rival the UEFA Champions League, which also include AC Milan and Juventus. In a statement, the Super League itself admitted that the original project featuring 20 teams, 15 of which would be permanent members and would not need to qualify, needed to be reshaped. (ANSA).