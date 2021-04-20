COVID-19: 12,074 new cases, 390 deaths in 24 hours
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 584 nuovi casi su 6mila test, e 46 decessi. Ordine medici: «Vaccini col contagocce»
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime.
La proposta: «Riaperture dal 26 aprile o economia in ginocchio»
ROME
20 Aprile 2021
ROME, APR 20 - The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 12,074 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 390 sufferers of the coronavirus have died here in that time. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 117,633. The ministry said 294,045 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and 4.1% of them were positive. It said the pressure on the health system had eased, with 3,151 patients in intensive care, down 93 with respect to Monday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su