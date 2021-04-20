Roma blast Super League, Milan CEO says it's good for soccer

ROME, APR 20 - AS Roma released a statement on Tuesday saying it was against the foundation of a European Super League while the CEO of AC Milan. one of the three Italian clubs to sign up for the breakaway competition, said it would be good for the game "AS Roma is strongly opposed to this 'closed' system, as it fundamentally flies in the face of the spirit of the game that we all love," said the three-times Serie A champions, arguably the biggest Italian side not involved in the new League . "Some things are more important than money, and we remain firmly committed to Italian football on a domestic level, and to fair, open European competitions for all. "We look forward to continuing to work with Lega Serie A, the Italian Federation, ECA and UEFA to grow and develop the game of football in Italy and around the world. "Fans and grassroots football are at the core of our sport, and this must never be forgotten". Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis, on the other hand, said the League will be good for the club and for whole of football. "We are confident that this new 20-team competition will capture the imagination of billions of soccer fans all over the world and will be a new, exciting chapter for the game of soccer," Gazidis wrote in a letter to Milan's sponsors and commercial partners. "The Super League will provide value and support to the whole soccer pyramid with greater financial resources". He added that Milan does not want to leave Serie A. "It will remain the most important weekend competition in Italy and Milan is proud to remain," he wrote. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin told the 12 clubs planning to form a breakaway European Super League, including Juventus, Milan and Inter, that it is not too tale to halt the move, which has sparked a massive backlash. "Gentlemen you have made a huge mistake," Ceferin said as he opened the UEFA Congress in Montreux. "Some will say it is greed, others ignorance, arrogance . "It doesn't matter. There is still time to change your mind. "Everyone makes mistakes". UEFA and the soccer authorities of Italy, Spain and England have said the 12 clubs risk being ejected from their domestic championships if they press ahead with plans for a midweek Super League, which would rival the UEFA Champions League and feature 20 teams, including 15 permanent members who would not need to qualify. Juve coach Andrea Pirlo said that Super League was a "development for the world of soccer" while stressing they he was focused on training the team "Over the years there have been many changes, I'm not the best person to explain," he added before Wednesday's Serie A match against Parma. "The President (Andrea Agnelli) is on the front line, he will explain what the other presidents are doing these days. "We think about what we have to do, and that's qualifying for the next Champions League. "This morning the President spoke to us and we are calm because we know we have the President at the forefront of this new project". Inter, Juve and Milan told an informal video-conference meeting of Serie A on Monday that they want to remain in the Italian top flight, sources said. Although he did not directly back up Ceferin over his threat to exclude players from Super League clubs from their national teams, FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino issued a strongly worded statement that left now doubts about whose side he was on. "At FIFA, we can only strongly disapprove the creation of a Super League which is a closed shop, which is a breakaway from the current institutions," Infantino said. "There is no doubt whatsoever of Fifa's disapproval. Full support to UEFA. "It is my task and our task to protect the European sports model, club competitions, national teams. If they choose to go their own way, they must live with their choice. "They are either in or out. "They cannot be half-in and half-out.". Renzo Ulivieri, the president of Italian soccer coaches association AIAC, said he would be in favour of kicking Juve, Inter and Milan out of Serie A as of next season. "The Super League is a dirty trick to play on the soccer system, including the lower levels, to solve the economic problems of teams that had made every mistake possible in managing the clubs," Ulivieri told RAI radio. "You cannot continue to be in Serie A and join the Super League". Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi said he would prefer not to have to face Milan in a league match on Wednesday. "I'm angry because it is a coup d'etat in football," De Zerbi. "This behaviour harms the ability of the weakest to progress. It is as if the son of a labourer is not allowed to dream of being a surgeon or a lawyer. "I'm not pleased to play the match because Milan is one of these three teams". (ANSA).