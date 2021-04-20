Martedì 20 Aprile 2021 | 19:28

ROME
COVID-19: 12,074 new cases, 390 deaths in 24 hours

COVID-19: 12,074 new cases, 390 deaths in 24 hours

 
ROME
Roma blast Super League, Milan CEO says it's good for soccer

Roma blast Super League, Milan CEO says it's good for soccer

 
ROME
Draghi has talks with UN's Guterres

Draghi has talks with UN's Guterres

 
ROME
2020 rules to be basis for seaside access this year too

2020 rules to be basis for seaside access this year too

 
ALESSANDRIA
2 care-home residents died last yr after drinking detergent

2 care-home residents died last yr after drinking detergent

 
ROME
Super League will benefit all of football - Milan CEO

Super League will benefit all of football - Milan CEO

 
ROME
Cinema: Mank, Minari to reopen Italian theatres on Monday

Cinema: Mank, Minari to reopen Italian theatres on Monday

 
ROME
Support for firms, families still needed - Bank of Italy

Support for firms, families still needed - Bank of Italy

 
ROME
Religious freedom violated in third of world countries-ACS

Religious freedom violated in third of world countries-ACS

 
ROME
We don't know how long COVID will last warns Draghi

We don't know how long COVID will last warns Draghi

 
ROME
Super League: Not too late to change your mind - Ceferin

Super League: Not too late to change your mind - Ceferin

 

Che ne pensate del ritorno di Gaetano Auteri sulla panchina del Bari?

Che ne pensate del ritorno di Gaetano Auteri sulla panchina del Bari?

 

TarantoIl caso
Archeologia, a Taranto un focus su ArchAIDE: progetto di Intelligenza Artificiale

Archeologia, a Taranto un focus su ArchAIDE: progetto di Intelligenza Artificiale

 
BrindisiIl caso
Mesagne, trovate 20 tonnellate di rifiuti su un camion abbandonato

Mesagne, trovate 20 tonnellate di rifiuti su un camion abbandonato

 
PotenzaIl caso
Stellantis, Bardi scrive a Draghi: «Preservi la centralità di Melfi»

Stellantis, Bardi scrive a Draghi: «Preservi la centralità di Melfi»

 
BatIl caso
«La Bat in mano alle mafie», fa rumore l’allarme di Nitti

«La Bat in mano alle mafie», fa rumore l’allarme di Nitti

 
BariL'iniziativa
La Puglia raccontata in prosa: un concorso per anziani dedicato ad Ada Del Vecchio Guelfi

La Puglia raccontata in prosa: un concorso per anziani dedicato ad Ada Del Vecchio Guelfi

 
LecceAlessano
Don Tonino Bello presto venerabile: le sue spoglie donate alla Chiesa

Don Tonino Bello presto venerabile: le sue spoglie donate alla Chiesa

 
PotenzaL'approfondimento
Greggio, il patto di sito che pesa sulla concessione

Greggio, il patto di sito che pesa sulla concessione

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
San Marco la Catola, 90enne trovata morta in casa: c'è un sospettato

San Marco la Catola, 90enne trovata morta in casa: fermato 29enne, uccisa per 200 euro

 

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Puglia rossa da oggi fino al 30 aprile: «Serve commissario per gestione Covid»

Puglia rossa da oggi fino al 30 aprile: «Serve commissario per gestione Covid»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 584 nuovi casi su 6mila test, e 46 decessi (la metà nel Barese). Occupato 49% posti in Terapia Intensiva

Coronavirus, in Puglia 584 nuovi casi su 6mila test, e 46 decessi. Ordine medici: «Vaccini col contagocce»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1180 nuovi casi su 13mila test (8,8%). Altre 24 vittime.
La proposta: «Riaperture dal 26 aprile o economia in ginocchio»

Grandinata a Lecce, palma colpita da fulmine prende fuoco

Grandinata a Lecce, palma colpita da fulmine prende fuoco

ROME

Roma blast Super League, Milan CEO says it's good for soccer

Club will remain in Serie A Milan's Gazidis tells sponsors

Roma blast Super League, Milan CEO says it's good for soccer

ROME, APR 20 - AS Roma released a statement on Tuesday saying it was against the foundation of a European Super League while the CEO of AC Milan. one of the three Italian clubs to sign up for the breakaway competition, said it would be good for the game "AS Roma is strongly opposed to this 'closed' system, as it fundamentally flies in the face of the spirit of the game that we all love," said the three-times Serie A champions, arguably the biggest Italian side not involved in the new League . "Some things are more important than money, and we remain firmly committed to Italian football on a domestic level, and to fair, open European competitions for all. "We look forward to continuing to work with Lega Serie A, the Italian Federation, ECA and UEFA to grow and develop the game of football in Italy and around the world. "Fans and grassroots football are at the core of our sport, and this must never be forgotten". Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis, on the other hand, said the League will be good for the club and for whole of football. "We are confident that this new 20-team competition will capture the imagination of billions of soccer fans all over the world and will be a new, exciting chapter for the game of soccer," Gazidis wrote in a letter to Milan's sponsors and commercial partners. "The Super League will provide value and support to the whole soccer pyramid with greater financial resources". He added that Milan does not want to leave Serie A. "It will remain the most important weekend competition in Italy and Milan is proud to remain," he wrote. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin told the 12 clubs planning to form a breakaway European Super League, including Juventus, Milan and Inter, that it is not too tale to halt the move, which has sparked a massive backlash. "Gentlemen you have made a huge mistake," Ceferin said as he opened the UEFA Congress in Montreux. "Some will say it is greed, others ignorance, arrogance . "It doesn't matter. There is still time to change your mind. "Everyone makes mistakes". UEFA and the soccer authorities of Italy, Spain and England have said the 12 clubs risk being ejected from their domestic championships if they press ahead with plans for a midweek Super League, which would rival the UEFA Champions League and feature 20 teams, including 15 permanent members who would not need to qualify. Juve coach Andrea Pirlo said that Super League was a "development for the world of soccer" while stressing they he was focused on training the team "Over the years there have been many changes, I'm not the best person to explain," he added before Wednesday's Serie A match against Parma. "The President (Andrea Agnelli) is on the front line, he will explain what the other presidents are doing these days. "We think about what we have to do, and that's qualifying for the next Champions League. "This morning the President spoke to us and we are calm because we know we have the President at the forefront of this new project". Inter, Juve and Milan told an informal video-conference meeting of Serie A on Monday that they want to remain in the Italian top flight, sources said. Although he did not directly back up Ceferin over his threat to exclude players from Super League clubs from their national teams, FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino issued a strongly worded statement that left now doubts about whose side he was on. "At FIFA, we can only strongly disapprove the creation of a Super League which is a closed shop, which is a breakaway from the current institutions," Infantino said. "There is no doubt whatsoever of Fifa's disapproval. Full support to UEFA. "It is my task and our task to protect the European sports model, club competitions, national teams. If they choose to go their own way, they must live with their choice. "They are either in or out. "They cannot be half-in and half-out.". Renzo Ulivieri, the president of Italian soccer coaches association AIAC, said he would be in favour of kicking Juve, Inter and Milan out of Serie A as of next season. "The Super League is a dirty trick to play on the soccer system, including the lower levels, to solve the economic problems of teams that had made every mistake possible in managing the clubs," Ulivieri told RAI radio. "You cannot continue to be in Serie A and join the Super League". Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi said he would prefer not to have to face Milan in a league match on Wednesday. "I'm angry because it is a coup d'etat in football," De Zerbi. "This behaviour harms the ability of the weakest to progress. It is as if the son of a labourer is not allowed to dream of being a surgeon or a lawyer. "I'm not pleased to play the match because Milan is one of these three teams". (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
