Draghi has talks with UN's Guterres

ROME, APR 20 - Premier Mario Draghi had a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday afternoon, the premier's office said in a statement. It said the conversation focused on global issues within the framework of the Italian presidency of the G20, including international cooperation in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, combatting climate change, and the economic and social recovery, with special attention to the most vulnerable countries. They also talked about the main international crisis areas, Libya in particular. (ANSA).