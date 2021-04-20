2020 rules to be basis for seaside access this year too

ROME, APR 20 - Liguria's representative at a meeting of officials on the summer tourism season said Tuesday that the rules on access to beaches this year will be based on the guidelines used in 2020 to prevent COVID-19 contagion. Among other things, the 2020 rules set strict limits on how far apart beach loungers, deck chairs and parasols should be and on the sanitization of all equipment after each use. Liguria's Marco Scajola reported that Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia said the 2020 rules were those to be used as a starting point. (ANSA).