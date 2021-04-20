2 care-home residents died last yr after drinking detergent

2020 rules to be basis for seaside access this year too
20 Aprile 2021
ALESSANDRIA, APR 20 - Two elderly care-home residents died in March 2020 after drinking hand detergent thinking it was water at the retirement community at Ovada near Alessandria in northern Italy, Ovada councillor Pier Sandro Cassulo revealed Tuesday. Another one of the residents who also drank the detergent survived, he said. Cassulo said a family had stood as civil plaintiffs in the case. photo: file pic of a care-home resident (ANSA).
