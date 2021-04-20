2 care-home residents died last yr after drinking detergent

Martedì 20 Aprile 2021 | 16:06

ROME
ALESSANDRIA
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
BatIl caso
BariL'iniziativa
LecceAlessano
PotenzaL'approfondimento
FoggiaNel foggiano
BrindisiL'emergenza
TarantoIl caso
PotenzaIl caso
ALESSANDRIA

In March 2020 near Alessandria, family now civil plaintiffs

ALESSANDRIA, APR 20 - Two elderly care-home residents died in March 2020 after drinking hand detergent thinking it was water at the retirement community at Ovada near Alessandria in northern Italy, Ovada councillor Pier Sandro Cassulo revealed Tuesday. Another one of the residents who also drank the detergent survived, he said. Cassulo said a family had stood as civil plaintiffs in the case. photo: file pic of a care-home resident (ANSA).

