Support for firms, families still needed - Bank of Italy

ROME, APR 20 - The Bank of Italy said Tuesday that ongoing support for households and businesses remained essential to revive the economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the central bank added, as it reported to parliament on the government's DEF economic blueprint ,that elements of selectivity should be introduced to direct the aid to where it is most needed. It said a significant recovery in the second half of the year was plausible but added that it will depend on the vaccination campaign and the launch of the PNRR Recovery plan. It said it expects the Italian economy to grow 4.1% his year and 4.3% in 2021. (ANSA).