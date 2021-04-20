Religious freedom violated in third of world countries-ACS

ROME, APR 20 - Religious freedom is being violated in almost a third of countries around the world, the pontifical foundation Help for the Suffering Church (ACS) said Tuesday. Some 31.6% of countries have seen religious freedom violated, ACS said, comprising two thirds of the world's population. The organisation cited 62 countries for 196 grave violations. Some of the world's most populous countries are among the worst offenders - China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nigeria, ACS said. There is full-blown persecution in 26 countries. Religious minorities in some countries have been blamed for the COVID pandemic, the report said. Sexual crimes to force conversions have also risen, it said. ACS was founded in 1947 to help safeguard religious freedom worldwide. (ANSA).