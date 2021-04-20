We don't know how long COVID will last warns Draghi

ROME, APR 20 - Premier Mario Draghi said Tuesday that the COVID-19 emergency has highlighted the need to look long term and invest in the health sector. "The current pandemic forces us to be better prepared for the future," Draghi said as he took part in a webinar with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen to listen to representatives of civil society ahead of the Global Health Summit in Rome on May 21. "Our work must start now because we don't know how long this pandemic will last or when the next one will strike. "We must support research, strengthen supply chains and restructure the national health systems. "We have to strengthen coordination and global cooperation". (ANSA).