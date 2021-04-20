Martedì 20 Aprile 2021 | 14:22

ROME
ROME

Air traffic fell 72.5% last year - ENAC

Unprecedented phenomenon says DG Quaranta

Air traffic fell 72.5% last year - ENAC

ROME, APR 20 - Italian civilian air traffic fell 72.5% last year, civil aviation authority ENAC said Tuesday. Almost 53 million passengers went through Italian airpotts in 2020, including domestic and international flights, ENAC said. It said COVID-19 had caused a "strong contraction". ENAC Director General Alessio Quaranta said there had been "troughs of more than 90%" drops in certain times of the year. He said it was a "phenomenon never registered in modern civil aviation". (ANSA).

