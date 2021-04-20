J&J vaccine to be distributed Wed if EMA-AIFA OK

ROME, APR 20 - Italy is ready to start distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Wednesday if the European Medicines Agency and the Italian drug regulator AIFA give the green light, sources said Tuesday. The emergency commissioner's office is prepared to assign to Italy's regions some 184,000 J&J doses which are stocked at Pratica di Mare airport just outside Rome, the sources said. The J&J jab would join the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines already in use in Italy. (ANSA).