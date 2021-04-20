2 national parks join Gran Paradiso on world green list

Martedì 20 Aprile 2021 | 12:35

ROME
ROME
ROME
MILAN
CATANIA
ROME
GENOA
ROME
NAPLES
ROME
ROME
ROME

Tuscan Archipelago, Casentinesi Forests added to IUCN roster

ROME, APR 20 - Two more Italian national parks have joined the Gran Paradiso park in the world green list drawn up by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it. They are the National Park of the Tuscan Archipelago and the national park of the Casentinesi Forests. The IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas is the first global standard of best practice for area-based conservation. It is a programme of certification for protected and conserved areas - national parks, natural World Heritage sites, community conserved areas, nature reserves and so on - that are effectively managed and fairly governed. The Grand Paradiso is on the list for the third time since 2014. French, Swiss and South Korean parks were also added to the list. The IUCN now lists 59 natural parks and nature reserves in 16 countries. (ANSA).

