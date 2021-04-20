Every region to have vaccine target - Figliuolo

ROME, APR 20 - Every Italian region will have a daily and weekly vaccine target to meet to keep up Italy's COVID jab rollout, -Emergency Commissioner General Francesco Figliuolo said Tuesday. He said Italy was set to speed up its vaccination campaign, with an eye to reaching a target of half a million doses a day across the country. Targets will be assigned to each region 10 days ahead of the week in which they must reach that target, Figliuolo said. (ANSA).