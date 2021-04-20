14 arrests for 2 mafia murders, clan gun battle

CATANIA, APR 20 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 14 people on suspicion of double homicide, six attempted homicides and carrying weapons illegally after a major gun battle between rival clans in Catania on August 8 last year. In the firefight, members of the 'Cursoti milanesi' and Cappello crime families clashed in the Librino quarter on at least 14 motor vehicles. The toll from the drive-by gun battle was two dead and several wounded. Police said the toll could have been heavier "if you think that the firefight happened in the evening in the densely populated Librino quarter, marked by a high residential density and where residents, including women and children, above all due to the summer heat, are wont to stay out in the streets until late". (ANSA).