21 arrested for COVID contributions fraud

MILAN, APR 20 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 21 people on suspicion of conspiracy to commit tax fraud, defrauding banks and fraud on public funding and contributions for the COVID emergency, as well as fraudulent bankruptcy and money laundering, across Italy. The arrests were made in Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Campania, Abruzzo and Calabria. Police seized assets worth some 40 million euros held by 58 people who have been placed under investigation for tax fraud to the tune of around 100 million euros and defrauding banks. (ANSA).