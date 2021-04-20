Unions to mark Labour Day in 3 'symbolic' sites

ROME, APR 20 - Italy's big three trade union federations, CGIL, CISL and UIL, said Tuesday they will mark Labour Day on May 1 in "three locations that are symbolic of the world of labour in our country". CGIL General Secretary Maurizio Landini will be at the AST steelworks in Terni. CISL chief Luigi Sbarra will be at the Castelli Hospital at Fontana di Papa near Rome. UIL leader Pierpaolo Bombardieri will be at the Amazon factory at Passo Corese near Rieti. (ANSA).