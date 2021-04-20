Girl dies after birthmark op, doc and 'guru' arrested

GENOA, APR 20 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested a doctor and the spiritual guide of a holistic medicine centre in Brescia after a girl died after having a birthmark removed. The self-styled 'guru' and the head of general surgery at a Brescia hospital are accused of voluntary manslaughter with culpability, sexual violence and taking advantage of the psychologically vulnerable. Police said the doctor removed the birthmark from the girl, who frequented the holistic centre, at an agriturismo run by the guru without proper medical conditions. Metastasis set in after the operation, medical sources said. (ANSA).