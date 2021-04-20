Martedì 20 Aprile 2021 | 10:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Unions to mark Labour Day in 3 'symbolic' sites

Unions to mark Labour Day in 3 'symbolic' sites

 
GENOA
Girl dies after birthmark op, doc and 'guru' arrested

Girl dies after birthmark op, doc and 'guru' arrested

 
ROME
Grillo's defence of son in rape 'repugnant' - girl's family

Grillo's defence of son in rape 'repugnant' - girl's family

 
NAPLES
Man killed over parking slot near Naples

Man killed over parking slot near Naples

 
ROME
Govt set to meet regions on 'reopening' Italy

Govt set to meet regions on 'reopening' Italy

 
ROME
COVID: 8,864 new cases, 316 more victims

COVID: 8,864 new cases, 316 more victims

 
ROME
Draghi adds voice to chorus against Super League

Draghi adds voice to chorus against Super League

 
ROME
Super League: Preserve national competitions - Draghi

Super League: Preserve national competitions - Draghi

 
ROME
Grillo says his son is not a rapist

Grillo says his son is not a rapist

 
ROME
COVID: Italy to get 54 mn vaccine doses in next 3 months

COVID: Italy to get 54 mn vaccine doses in next 3 months

 
ROME
Hailstorm turns Rome white

Hailstorm turns Rome white

 

Il Biancorosso

il sondaggio
Che ne pensate del ritorno di Gaetano Auteri sulla panchina del Bari?

Che ne pensate del ritorno di Gaetano Auteri sulla panchina del Bari?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLa tragedia
Montesano Salentino, Donato e Antonio, due fratelli uccisi dal Covid

Montesano Salentino, Donato e Antonio, due fratelli uccisi dal Covid

 
Barinel Barese
Sannicandro di Bari: in casa con 4kg e mezzo di droga, due arresti

Sannicandro di Bari: in casa con 4kg e mezzo di droga, due arresti

 
PotenzaL'approfondimento
Greggio, il patto di sito che pesa sulla concessione

Greggio, il patto di sito che pesa sulla concessione

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
San Marco la Catola, 90enne trovata morta in casa: c'è un sospettato

San Marco la Catola, 90enne trovata morta in casa: c'è un fermato

 
Batil progetto
Barletta, supermercato accanto al Castello: interrogazione inviata al ministro Franceschini

Barletta, supermercato accanto al Castello: interrogazione inviata al ministro Franceschini

 
BrindisiL'emergenza
Asl Brindisi, completato ciclo vaccini anti Covid a dializzati e trapiantati

Asl Brindisi, completato ciclo vaccini anti Covid a dializzati e trapiantati

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, boom di vaccinazioni al Centro Commerciale Portale dello Ionio: tutti con AstraZeneca

Taranto, boom di vaccinazioni al Centro Commerciale Porta dello Ionio: tutti con AstraZeneca

 
PotenzaIl caso
Franco Pepe, il re della pizza «sbarca» in Basilicata al San Barbato di Lavello

Franco Pepe, il re della pizza «sbarca» in Basilicata al San Barbato di Lavello

 

i più letti

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

Puglia rossa da oggi fino al 30 aprile: «Serve commissario per gestione Covid»

Puglia rossa da oggi fino al 30 aprile: «Serve commissario per gestione Covid»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 584 nuovi casi su 6mila test, e 46 decessi (la metà nel Barese). Occupato 49% posti in Terapia Intensiva

Coronavirus, in Puglia 584 nuovi casi su 6mila test, e 46 decessi. Ordine medici: «Vaccini col contagocce»

Grandinata a Lecce, palma colpita da fulmine prende fuoco

Grandinata a Lecce, palma colpita da fulmine prende fuoco

La pantera è a Matino: ecco il video

La pantera è a Matino: ecco il video

GENOA

Girl dies after birthmark op, doc and 'guru' arrested

Accused of manslaughter and sexual violence

Girl dies after birthmark op, doc and 'guru' arrested

GENOA, APR 20 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested a doctor and the spiritual guide of a holistic medicine centre in Brescia after a girl died after having a birthmark removed. The self-styled 'guru' and the head of general surgery at a Brescia hospital are accused of voluntary manslaughter with culpability, sexual violence and taking advantage of the psychologically vulnerable. Police said the doctor removed the birthmark from the girl, who frequented the holistic centre, at an agriturismo run by the guru without proper medical conditions. Metastasis set in after the operation, medical sources said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it