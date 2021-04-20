Man killed over parking slot near Naples

NAPLES, APR 20 - A 61-year-old man was killed Monday night in a row over a parking slot near Naples, local sources and media said Tuesday. The man, Maurizio Cerrato, was attacked and killed with a stab wound to the chest at Torre Annunziata, police told Il Mattino daily. Carabinieri are reportedly sifting through CCTV footage of the area. Cerrato did not have a criminal record, police said. (ANSA).