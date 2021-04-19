Lunedì 19 Aprile 2021 | 17:35

ROME
Draghi adds voice to chorus against Super League

ROME
Super League: Preserve national competitions - Draghi

ROME
Grillo says his son is not a rapist

ROME
COVID: Italy to get 54 mn vaccine doses in next 3 months

ROME
Hailstorm turns Rome white

ROME
Soccer: Juve, Inter, Milan in controversial Super League

AOSTA
Romanian woman, 32, killed in Aosta, escort world probed

ROME
Cinema: Minari will be first post-lockdown film

ROME
Fake pranotherapist who raped girls arrested in S.Domingo

ROME
Consumer spending down 1.5% Q1 - Confesercenti

NAPLES
26 arrests, 50 mn assets seized in Camorra bust

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Bari calcio, esonerato l'allenatore Carrera

Foggiatragedia sfiorata
Foggia, scontro tra auto su viale Ofanto: una donna ferita

BariLutto
Bari, muore pallavolista 48enne per conseguenze Covid: fu volontario durante lockdown

LecceNel Salento
Avvistata di nuovo la pantera nera? Segnalazione a Galatone

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, boom di vaccinazioni al Centro Commerciale Portale dello Ionio: tutti con AstraZeneca

BatIl caso
L'allarme del procuratore Nitti: «La Bat è preda delle mafie»

MateraIl virus
Salgono a 9 i paesi in rosso in Basilicata: guardia alta su altri 6

PotenzaIl caso
Franco Pepe, il re della pizza «sbarca» in Basilicata al San Barbato di Lavello

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, il rush finaledei 5 candidati sindaco

Pressioni su ex dirigente del Comune: indagato il sindaco di Brindisi

 

Addio a Colajemma, le parole di Uccio De Santis: «Salutami Mariolina, ci farai ridere da lassù»

La pantera è a Matino: ecco il video

Bari piange Gianni Colajemma, stroncato dal Covid

Puglia, esaurite le scorte Pfizer: da domani i vaccini rallentano ma giovedì arriva Figliuolo

Covid in Puglia, 1278 nuovi positivi su oltre 10mila tamponi: 17 i morti. Tasso di positività al 12,5%

ROME

Super League: Preserve national competitions - Draghi

Support for Italian, European bodies, safeguard merit values

ROME, APR 19 - Premier Mario Draghi said on the controversial planned Super League of top European soccer teams Monday that "the government is carefully following the debate around the soccer Super League project and supports with determination the positions of the Italian and European soccer authorities to preserve national competitions, meritocratic values and the social function of sport". Juventus, AC Milan and Inter are among 12 clubs to say they are forming a controversial breakaway European Super League to rival the UEFA Champions League. The aim is to have a midweek tournament made up to 20 teams, 15 of which would be permanent founding members who would not have to qualify. The other clubs to have said they are taking part are Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham. In a joint statement, European soccer's governing body UEFA, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC), the Lega Serie A and the football authorities of England and Spain threatened the breakaway clubs with exclusion from domestic competition, describing the plan as "cynical". (ANSA).

